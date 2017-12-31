January 01 2018
|
Tevet, 14, 5778
|
Iran protests resume, social media footage shows

By REUTERS
December 31, 2017 17:45




LONDON - Police in Tehran fired water cannon on Sunday to try to disperse demonstrators gathering in Ferdowsi Square in the center of the capital, according to video footage posted on social media.

Video posted online also showed a clash between protesters and police in the city of Khoramdareh in Zanjan province in the country's northwest. There were also reports of protests in Sanandaj and Kermanshah cities in western Iran.

Reuters was unable immediately to verify the footage.


