March 04 2018
Adar, 17, 5778
Iran rejects as "wrong" France's concern over its ballistic missile work

By REUTERS
March 4, 2018 18:20
ANKARA - Iran said France's concern over Tehran's ballistic missile program was "wrong," the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Sunday ahead of the arrival of French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Tehran.



"Iran is an independent country ... Its defensive missile work will continue ... France's concern over our missile program is wrong," Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi told Fars.

France's foreign ministry said on Sunday that Iran's ballistic missile program was a major concern.


