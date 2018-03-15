March 15 2018
|
Adar, 28, 5778
|
Iran says Saudi crown prince is a 'delusional,' calls for dialog

By REUTERS
March 15, 2018 21:22
Iran said on Monday that Saudi crown prince was a "delusional naive person" who has no idea of politics, state TV reported, in reaction to Mohammed bin Salman's interview with CBS news channel.

"He has no idea of politics apart from bitter talk that emanates from a lack of foresight ... His remarks do not deserve a response, because he is a delusional, naive person, who never talks, but with lies and bitterness," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying.

"Iran respects all its neighbors ... Tehran invites all regional countries, especially some ill-wishers and obstinate enemies to dialog and tolerance."


March 15, 2018
