January 04 2018
|
Tevet, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Iran says it has arrested European citizen in protests

By REUTERS
January 3, 2018 15:58




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



LONDON - An Iranian judicial official said on Wednesday that a European citizen was arrested in anti-government protests in Borujerd county in western Iran, but did not specify the nationality of the detainee.

"A European citizen was arrested in Borujerd county ... The person had been trained by European intelligence services and was leading the rioters," Hamidreza Abolhassani, head of Borujerd's Justice Department was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 4, 2018
Man charged with threatening to kill Trump during visit to Utah

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 11
    Jerusalem
    12 - 15
    Haifa
  • 10 - 19
    Elat
    13 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut