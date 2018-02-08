February 08 2018
|
Shevat, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Iran says its regional influence not linked to nuclear deal

By REUTERS
February 8, 2018 13:04




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Paris - Iran said on Thursday there was no link between its influence in the Middle East region and its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers that has now come under fire from the Trump administration.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an economy conference in Paris, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also accused Iran's foes Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia of fomenting tension in the Middle East.

"We have always fought against terrorism. Iran has always played a key role in bringing stability and peace to the region ... There is no link between the (nuclear) deal and our role in the region," Araqchi said.

The United States and Europe want Iran to curb its influence in the Middle East region.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 8, 2018
Attempted stabbing of soldier in West Bank

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 29
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 24
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut