February 22 2018
|
Adar, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Iran says there is no sunset clause in nuclear deal

By REUTERS
February 22, 2018 11:08
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Iran's commitment to not seek nuclear weapons is permanent and there is no so-called sunset clause in the Iran nuclear deal, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday.

The United States wants flaws in what it calls sunset clauses in the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal to be reworked.

"There is no sunset clause in the JCPOA," Araqchi said.

"Although the US administration and Trump are talking about sunset clause and that JCPOA is just for 10 years, that is not true," he said. "Iran’s commitment in the JCPOA not to go for the nuclear weapon is permanent."


Related Content

Breaking news
February 22, 2018
Syrian YPG militia: govt has taken control of Aleppo district

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 19
    Haifa
  • 17 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut