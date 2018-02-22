Iran stays within main limits of nuclear deal, IAEA report shows

VIENNA - Iran has stayed within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by a 2015 deal with major powers, a confidential quarterly report by the UN atomic watchdog seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.



The Islamic Republic did not exceed limits on its stocks of low-enriched uranium and heavy water, and did not enrich uranium beyond a limit of 3.67 percent purity mandated by the agreement, which also lifted international sanctions against Tehran.



The deal was designed to extend the time Iran would need to build a nuclear bomb, if it so chose, to roughly a year from a few months. The agreement has been heavily criticised by US President Donald Trump, who has called on European allies and Congress to help fix what he calls its "flaws."



