April 12 2018
|
Nisan, 27, 5778
|
Iran tells France not to be influenced by Saudi prince on nuclear deal

By REUTERS
April 12, 2018 19:37
ANKARA - Iran called on France on Thursday to avoid being influenced by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over Tehran's nuclear deal with six major powers, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The statement came after the prince - who is also defense minister of Saudi Arabia, Iran's main regional rival - wrapped up a visit to France as part of a European tour.

"As one of the signatories of the deal, France should avoid being influenced by the adventurous Salman and avoid listening to Riyadh's repetitive and false claims against the deal," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.


