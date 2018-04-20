April 20 2018
Iyar, 5, 5778
Iran to Israel: Fingers are on the trigger, missiles are ready to launch

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 20, 2018 13:28
 The second-in-command of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, threatened Israel on Friday: "Do not trust your air bases," he said. "They are within the range of fire."

"Our fingers are on the trigger and the missiles are ready to launch. The moment the enemy decides to act against us, we will launch them.


"We have learned ways to overcome our enemies, and we can harm the enemies vital interests anywhere we want," Salami added, in what may have been a response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's assertion earlier on Friday that "the IDF is prepared for any [threat from Iran.]"


