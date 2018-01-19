January 20 2018
Shevat, 4, 5778
Iran to dominate many Tillerson conversations in Europe next week

By REUTERS
January 19, 2018 20:28




WASHINGTON - Iran will dominate many of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's conversations in Europe next week, when he is visiting London, Paris, Warsaw and Davos, Switzerland, a senior US State Department official said on Friday.

"Inevitably, Iran will dominate a lot of the conversations that the secretary has with our NATO allies and partners in Europe," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters. "We really emphasize close coordination with the British, in particular, and the French in our efforts to close the gaps (in the Iran nuclear deal) and in next steps on how we curtain Iranian malign influence in the (Middle East) region, so I think that will be a very high priority of his conversation."


