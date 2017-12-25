Iran top court approves death penalty for scientist who 'spied for Israel'

Iran's supreme court approved on Monday a death sentence handed down to a scientist convicted of spying for Israel, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.



The death sentence was handed to Ahmadreza Djalali, a doctor and lecturer at the Karolinska Institute, a Stockholm medical university, who was arrested in April 2016 and later convicted of espionage. Djalili denied the charges.



Last week Iranian state television broadcast what it described as Djalilil's confessions who it said had provided information to Israel to help it assassinate several senior nuclear scientists.



His wife, speaking by telephone from Stockholm, said he had been forced by his interrogators to read the confession.







