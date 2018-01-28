January 29 2018
|
Shevat, 13, 5778
|
Iranian-American imprisoned in Tehran gets 4 days' leave

By REUTERS
January 28, 2018 22:35




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - An 81-year-old Iranian-American man imprisoned in Iran, Baquer Namazi, has received a four-day leave from the Iranian government until Thursday after being discharged from a hospital, his lawyer said on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Namazi, who was detained in February 2016 and later convicted of espionage charges that he denied, was taken to the hospital for the fourth time in the past year after a severe drop in his blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat, depletion of energy and his coloring turning white, his lawyer, Jared Genser, said in a statement.

Namazi had emergency heart surgery in September to install a pacemaker, Genser said, adding that Namazi's doctors had said prison conditions were "dangerous" for him and would worsen his health.

"I beg the Iranian authorities to show compassion and grant my father a permanent release so he can spend his remaining time with his family before we face an irreversible tragedy," his son Babak Namazi said in a statement.


