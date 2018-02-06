February 06 2018
Shevat, 21, 5778
Iranian-American man returned to prison in after medical leave

By REUTERS
February 6, 2018 19:36




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - An 81-year-old Iranian-American man sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran for spying and cooperating with the United States has been returned to prison after a short medical leave, his lawyer said in a statement on Tuesday.



The decision to send Baquer Namazi back to prison, despite the advice of the Iranian government's own medical examiner, is "tantamount to a death sentence," said Jared Genser, an attorney for the Namazi family. Namazi has been hospitalized four times in the past year, Genser said.


