February 11 2018
Shevat, 26, 5778
Iranian environmentalist dies in prison

By REUTERS
February 10, 2018 21:39




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - An Iranian academic and environmental activist imprisoned by Iranian authorities last month has died in prison, his son wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Kavous Seyed-Emami was the managing director of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, which seeks to protect Iran's rare animals, and a US-trained scholar in sociology.

Seyed-Emami's son, the Iranian musician Raam Emami, wrote on Twitter that his father was arrested on Jan. 24, and that his mother had been informed of Emami's death on Feb. 9. It was not immediately clear where he was tweeting from.

"The news of my father's passing is impossible to fathom," Raam Emami wrote. "I still can't believe this."


