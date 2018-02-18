Iranian foreign minister: Netanyahu speech was 'cartoonish circus'

Iranian Foreign Minister Javid Zarif described Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's speech at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday as a "cartoonish circus".



Disregarding Netanyahu's earlier presentation of an Iranian drone shot down over Israel on February 10, Zarif stated that the Israeli prime minister's comments "do not warrant a response."



Netanyahu addressed Zarif directly during his speech, saying, "you can take back a message to the tyrants of Tehran: do not test Israel's resolve."



