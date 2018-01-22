January 22 2018
|
Shevat, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Iranian planes warned off two 'coalition vessels' during military drill

By REUTERS
January 22, 2018 10:40




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Iranian warplanes warned off two "coalition vessels" during military drill in waters off the country's southeast, an Iranian general was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency on Monday.

"This morning and in the early hours of the military drill, two coalition vessels approached the area to monitor Iranian naval forces. Iranian drones identified the vessels, then Iranian planes flew over them and gave them a warning. The vessels left the area," said Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, the spokesperson for the drills.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 22, 2018
U.S. requiring enhanced cargo screening from Middle Eastern airports

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 15
    Jerusalem
    13 - 17
    Haifa
  • 12 - 23
    Elat
    12 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut