February 17 2018
Adar, 2, 5778
Iranian president says country will adhere to nuclear deal commitments

By REUTERS
February 17, 2018




NEW DELHI - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday it would adhere to commitments under its 2015 international nuclear agreement, signed with six world powers to limit its disputed nuclear program.



"We will adhere to our commitments made," Rouhani said at an event in New Delhi. "After signing a contract, haggling with it is ridiculous."



US President Donald Trump has been pushing for changes to the agreement, which cleared the way for sanctions against the Islamic Republic to be lifted.


