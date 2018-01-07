January 07 2018
Tevet, 20, 5778
Iran's Revolutionary Guard: Unrest instigated by 'foreign enemies' defeated

By REUTERS
January 7, 2018 10:51




DUBAI - Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday the country's people and security forces had defeated unrest fomented by foreign enemies -- including the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia -- and opposition groups, according to a statement on its Sepahnews website.

"Iran's revolutionary people along with tens of thousands of Basij forces, police and the Intelligence Ministry have broken down the chain (of unrest) created ... by the United States, Britain, the Zionist regime (Israel), Saudi Arabia, the hypocrites (Mujahideen) and monarchists," the statement said.


