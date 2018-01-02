January 02 2018
|
Tevet, 15, 5778
|
Iran's top leader says enemies have stirred unrest in country

By REUTERS
January 2, 2018 12:30




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Iran's Supreme Leader on Tuesday accused enemies of the Islamic Republic of stirring unrest, as anti-government demonstrations that began last week continued.

"In recent days, enemies of Iran used different tools including cash, weapons, politics and intelligence apparatus to create troubles for the Islamic Republic," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was quoted as saying in a post on his official website.

Khamenei said he would address the nation about the recent events "when the time is right."

