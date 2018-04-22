April 22 2018
|
Iyar, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Iraq extends bid deadline for construction of Mosul oil refinery

By REUTERS
April 22, 2018 14:20
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BAGHDAD - Iraq has extended the deadline for foreign companies and investors to bid for the construction and operation of a new 100,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery near Mosul in the northern province of Nineveh, the oil ministry said on Sunday.

Bidding documents provide for two investment models – build-own-operate (BOO) and build-operate-transfer (BOOT), the ministry said in a statement.

Documents for the bidding process will be now available until May 15 instead of April 1 and the bidding will close on June 14 instead of May 15, it said.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 22, 2018
Death toll from Afghan blast reaches 48

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 19
    Jerusalem
    15 - 20
    Haifa
  • 17 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut