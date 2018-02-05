February 05 2018
|
Shevat, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Iraq plans military operation to secure oil route to Iran

By REUTERS
February 5, 2018 15:06

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



KIRKUK, Iraq - Iraqi forces are preparing an operation to consolidate control of an area near the Iran border to be used for the transit of Iraqi oil, two officials said on Monday, highlighting concern about mountainous terrain where two armed groups are active.



The operation to secure the Hamrin mountain range could start this week, they told Reuters. The area lies between the Kirkuk oil fields and the town of Khanaqin at the Iranian border. Iraqi oil officials announced in December plans to transport Kirkuk crude by truck to Iran's Kermanshah refinery.



The trucking was to start last week and oil officials declined to give reasons for the delay other than it was technical in nature.



The officials did not elaborate on the possible threats to the Hamrin mountain range. But two groups of insurgents are known to be operating there, one formed by remnants of the ultra-hardline militant Sunni organization Islamic State, while the other known as "White Banners," is new and little known.



The White Banners fighters are believed to be drawn from Kurdish populations displaced from the regions of Kirkuk and Tuz Khurmato, in October, when Iraqi government forces and Iranian-backed paramilitary took over the area, according to Hisham al-Hashimi, a security analyst in Baghdad.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 5, 2018
Iran reports H5N6 bird flu among wild ducks in north

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 26
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 22
    Jerusalem
    13 - 24
    Haifa
  • 16 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut