March 28 2018
|
Nisan, 12, 5778
|
Iraq wants to 'keep away' from US-Iran conflict, Prime Minister Abadi says

By REUTERS
March 28, 2018 12:22
Breaking news

BAGHDAD - Iraq wants to "keep away" from the US-Iran conflict, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Wednesday.

Baghdad wants to maintain a "balance" in its relations with Washington and Tehran, he told an energy conference in Baghdad, explaining that this policy was in Iraq's interest.

"I'm keeping away from it," he said, referring to the tension between Iran and the United States.

Abadi also expressed hope that the deal to restrain Iran's nuclear program would be maintained by Washington.


