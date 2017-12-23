December 23 2017
|
Tevet, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Iraqi Shi'ite paramilitaries deploy to Syrian border

By REUTERS
December 23, 2017 00:01

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BAGHDAD) - Iraqi Shi'ite paramilitary groups have deployed to the frontier to back up border guard forces who came under fire from within Syria over the past three days, one of their commanders said on Friday.

There was no immediate word on who opened fire from Syrian territory, but forces arrayed against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria expect the group will resort to guerrilla warfare after losing its urban bastions earlier this year.

"After several Iraqi border guard positions came under several attacks by missiles, and backup from security forces was late, the 13th brigade of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) was deployed and targeted the origins of the launch," PMF commander for west Anbar, Qassem Mesleh, said in a statement.

"Operations command and the infantry brigade are now present on the Iraqi-Syrian border in border guard positions to repel any attack or movement by the enemy," Mesleh said. "This area is not within the PMF's remit but it is our duty to back up all security forces." An Iraqi military spokesman confirmed the deployment. Brigadier General Yahya Rasool told Reuters it was temporary, however, and "very normal" because it was the PMF's duty to back up government forces.

The PMF is an umbrella grouping of mostly Iran-backed and trained Shi'ite militias that formally report to Iraq's prime minister but are separate from the military and police.

Iraqi forces on Dec. 9 recaptured the last swathes of territory still under Islamic State control along the frontier with Syria and secured the western desert.

It marked the end of the war against the militants, three years after they overran about a third of Iraq's territory.

Rasool, the military spokesman, denied backup to the border guards had been late.

"The primary responsibility for the borders lies with the border guards and the army, however," said Rasool.

He said Iraqi forces coordinate with both the Syrian army, which is backed by both Russia and Iran, and the US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias known as the Syrian Democratic Forces opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but that parts of the country - including the border with Iraq - were still under Islamic State control.


Related Content
Breaking news
December 23, 2017
Jordan Feldstein, Jewish manager of Maroon 5, dies at 40

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 13 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 22
    Jerusalem
    15 - 22
    Haifa
  • 16 - 26
    Elat
    16 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut