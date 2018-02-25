February 25 2018
Adar, 10, 5778
Iraqi court sentences 16 Turkish women to death for joining ISIS

By REUTERS
February 25, 2018 16:29
An Iraqi court sentenced 16 Turkish woman to death by hanging for joining Islamic State, a judiciary spokesman said on Sunday.

The central criminal court issued the sentences "after it was proven they belong to the Daesh terrorist group and after they confessed to marrying Daesh elements or providing members of the group with logistical aid or helping them carry out terrorist attacks," said Judge Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar, referring to the militant group using an Arabic acronym.

All the verdicts can be appealed, he told Reuters.


