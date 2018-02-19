February 19 2018
|
Adar, 4, 5778
|
Iraqi court sentences Turkish woman to death for joining ISIS

By REUTERS
February 19, 2018 10:00




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BAGHDAD - An Iraqi court has sentenced to death by hanging a Turkish woman for joining Islamic State, a spokesman for the criminal court in Baghdad said in a statement on Monday.

Ten other women of various nationalities were sentenced to life in prison and all the verdicts can be appealed, he said.

"The court has issued ten verdicts of life in prison against ten women after convicting them of terrorism, and sentenced to death by hanging another terrorist who holds Turkish citizenship," said Judge Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar.


