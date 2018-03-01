March 01 2018
|
Adar, 14, 5778
|
Iraqi parliament demands timeline for foreign troop withdrawal

By REUTERS
March 1, 2018 15:24
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BAGHDAD - Iraq's parliament demanded on Thursday that the government set a timeline for the withdrawal of foreign troops stationed in the country to help fight Islamic State, a ruling coalition lawmaker told Reuters.

"Parliament voted on a decision to thank friendly nations for their support in defeating ISIS and at the same time to demand the government set a timeline for the withdrawal of foreign troops," said Husham al-Suhail.

"It is up to the government to decide how long we need them here -- one year, two years, it's up to them," he added.

A US-led coalition was formed in 2014 to fight Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and has thousands of troops deployed in Iraq. It provided key air support to Iraqi security forces who declared victory over the militants in December.


