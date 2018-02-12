Iraq's reconstruction will cost $88.2 billion, planning ministry says

Breaking news.
KUWAIT - Rebuilding Iraq after years of war and economic turmoil will cost $88.2 billion, the director-general of the country's planning ministry, Qusay Abdulfattah, told an international conference in Kuwait on Monday.
About $22 billion will be required in the short term and $65 billion in the medium term, Adulfattah said at the conference, which was arranged to discuss Iraq's reconstruction. The housing sector has the most urgent need for funds, he added.