February 12 2018
|
Shevat, 27, 5778
|
Iraq's reconstruction will cost $88.2 billion, planning ministry says

By REUTERS
February 12, 2018 10:03




KUWAIT - Rebuilding Iraq after years of war and economic turmoil will cost $88.2 billion, the director-general of the country's planning ministry, Qusay Abdulfattah, told an international conference in Kuwait on Monday.

About $22 billion will be required in the short term and $65 billion in the medium term, Adulfattah said at the conference, which was arranged to discuss Iraq's reconstruction. The housing sector has the most urgent need for funds, he added.


