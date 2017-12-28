December 28 2017
Tevet, 10, 5778
Islamic State claims Kabul suicide bomb attack

By REUTERS
December 28, 2017 12:28




CAIRO - Islamic State claimed a suicide bomb attack carried out on Thursday on an office of the Afghan Voice news agency and a neighbouring Shi'ite cultural centre in Kabul, the group's Amaq news agency said in an online statement.

The suicide attack was carried out by one bomber wearing a vest and followed three other bomb blasts in the same area, the statement said.

The agency offered no evidence for the claim of responsibility for the attack, which killed dozens of people.


