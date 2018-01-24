January 24 2018
Shevat, 8, 5778
Islamic State claims attack on Save the Children in Afghanistan

By REUTERS
January 24, 2018 13:30




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO - Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack that hit Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, according to the militant group's news agency Amaq, though it did not provide immediate evidence for the claim.

Amaq said the operation involved a car bomb and three other attacks that targeted British, Swedish, and Afghani government institutions in Jalalabad, without providing further details.

Gunmen stormed an office of aid agency Save the Children and battled security forces surrounding the building, killing at least two people and wounding 12, officials said.

For the full story, click here.


