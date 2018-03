CAIRO - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on Wednesday in Afghanistan's capital Kabul targeting a Shi'ite shrine, the militant group's Amaq news agency said.



"The martyrdom operation carried out with a suicide vest struck a Shi'ite gathering during their Nawruz holiday celebrations in the city of Kabul," the agency said.



The blast killed at least 26 people and wounded 18, officials said.



