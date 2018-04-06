April 06 2018
|
Nisan, 21, 5778
|
Islamic speakers warn crowds from reaching the border fence

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 6, 2018 14:26
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Friday prayers speakers warned Muslim worshipers from reaching the security fence, reports Israeli reporter Nir Dvori on social media. 
The worshipers stand at a distance from the fence during what had been dubbed 'Tire Day' due to the massive scale usage of tire burning and 'Great March of Return' in which Gazans protest against the IDF. 


In March 30, IDF used live ammunition to protect the fence from being breached, as a result, 20 protesters died and over a thousand were wounded. 


