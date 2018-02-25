February 25 2018
Adar, 10, 5778
Israel Navy kills Palestinian boatman after he strays from fishing zone

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 25, 2018 16:03
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Israel Navy on Sunday fired upon three Palestinians who were fishing outside the agreed upon fishing waters outside of Gaza, killing one, according to the IDF Spokesperson's unit.

The IDF said that they spotted a "suspicious vessel" that left the allowed fishing zone outside the northern Gaza Strip. IDF forces attempted to detain the suspects in the boat by following the standard procedure of calling out, firing overhead, and then direct fire upon the vessel, which they did.

One of the Palestinians was hit and badly wounded and later died as a result of his injuries. IDF forces brought the other two Palestinians in for questioning. The incident is currently under investigation.

 


