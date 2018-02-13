February 13 2018
|
Shevat, 28, 5778
|
Israel Prison Service rejects Joint List MK's request to visit Tamimi

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 13, 2018 16:05




The Israel Prison service rejected Member of Knesset (Joint List) Yusef Jabarin's request to visit detained Palestinian teenage activist Ahed Tamimi.

Tamimi, 17, has been imprisoned since December 19, when she was arrested after a video of her slapping an Israeli soldier in her village of Nabi Saleh went viral.

"It is my right as a member of Knesset to visit Tamimi and examine the conditions of her imprisonment and her treatment," said Jabarin, who was given no reason for the denial. "She is a minor whose detention requires continued public criticism. The Prison Service's refusal to allow me to visit her is arbitrary and vindictive, and is also intended to put pressure on Tamimi and her family."

Tamimi's trial began on Tuesday and was held behind closed doors despite Tamimi's request for a public trial. The next session was scheduled for the beginning of March.

The court ruled in January that Tamimi will remain in detention until the end of her trial.


