February 14 2018
|
Shevat, 29, 5778
|
Israel Railways announces 24-hour service, expansion of southern lines

By REUTERS
February 14, 2018 15:03




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel Railways will expand its routes and hours of operation to include 24-hour service for its southern lines beginning this spring.

According to the rail service, new train lines will run hourly from Beersheba to Tel Aviv, with stops at Ben-Gurion International Airport, Tel Aviv’s Savidor-Center and Tel Aviv’s Hashalom station. Hours of operation were previously from 6 a.m. to midnight.

In a statement, Israel Railways noted its continued growth is due to high demand. “Israel Railways is growing quickly,” it said. “In addition to opening new lines and new stations, we are always working to improve the service offered by existing lines.”


