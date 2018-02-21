February 21 2018
Adar, 6, 5778
Israel Railways announces Tel Aviv-Jerusalem line delayed six months

By MAARIV ONLINE
February 21, 2018 10:55
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel Railways informed the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Wednesday that the high-speed train line from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will be opened six months late, opening only around October.

This comes after the company assessed the situation with the Firefighting Authority and it became clear that the new line does not meet all the necessary safety approvals.


