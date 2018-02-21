Israel Railways announces Tel Aviv-Jerusalem line delayed six months

Arab Israeli Conflict
Israel Railways informed the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Wednesday that the high-speed train line from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will be opened six months late, opening only around October. This comes after the company assessed the situation with the Firefighting Authority and it became clear that the new line does not meet all the necessary safety approvals.
