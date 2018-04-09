Israel condemns Syria chemical weapons attack

Israel strongly condemned the apparent April 8 chemical weapons attack by Syrian forces on civilians in the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, Israel's Foreign Ministry said.



"The Syrian regime continues to commit crimes against humanity," the statement said. "This last attack is only the most recent of dozens of instances of the use of chemical weapons by the regime since Assad committed to take abandon such weapons," in 2013. "Syria blatantly violates its commitments and the decisions of the international community"



The statement follows Monday's airstrike, widely ascribed to Israel, on the Tiyas Military Airbase in Syria.





