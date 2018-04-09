April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Israel condemns Syria chemical weapons attack

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 9, 2018 23:26
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel strongly condemned the apparent April 8 chemical weapons attack by Syrian forces on civilians in the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, Israel's Foreign Ministry said.

"The Syrian regime continues to commit crimes against humanity," the statement said. "This last attack is only the most recent of dozens of instances of the use of chemical weapons by the regime since Assad committed to take abandon such weapons," in 2013. "Syria blatantly violates its commitments and the decisions of the international community"

The statement follows Monday's airstrike, widely ascribed to Israel, on the Tiyas Military Airbase in Syria.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 9, 2018
Blast kills 11, injures dozens in Syria's Idlib city

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 16
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 17 - 27
    Elat
    14 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut