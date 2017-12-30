December 31 2017
|
Tevet, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Israel says it attacked Gaza in response to Friday rocket attack

By
December 30, 2017 23:48

IDF statement says Iran to blame for escalation," Playing with the lives of Gaza residents."




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel's Defense Forces announced Saturday night that it attacked a Hamas outpost in the southern Gaza Strip following rocket fire towards Israel on Friday.  A statement by the IDF's Spokesperson's Office says it “proved once again that Iran, through rogue and extremist terrorist organizations, is acting to bring about a deterioration in the regional situation...”

"Iran is playing with the lives of Gaza residents and is likely to lead an escalation after years of security and calm. Hamas has full responsibility for the situation and its implications,” The statement added.

Three rockets were fired at Southern Israel Friday. Two of them were intercepted by Iron Dome and a third landed in a settled area, but caused  no injuries. Israel responded immediately with tank fire and airstrikes.


Related Content

Breaking news
December 31, 2017
Ibrahimovic sidelined for a month with knee injury

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 13
    Jerusalem
    10 - 17
    Haifa
  • 13 - 21
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut