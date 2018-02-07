February 07 2018
Shevat, 22, 5778
Israel says seeks diplomatic solution to Med gas spat with Lebanon

By REUTERS
February 7, 2018 16:12




JERUSALEM - Israel seeks a foreign-mediated diplomatic resolution with Lebanon over a disputed Mediterranean gas field, the Israeli energy minister said on Wednesday after a surge in hostile rhetoric between the enemy countries.

"We hope for, and are prepared to move forward on, a diplomatic resolution to this matter," Yuval Steinitz told the Ynet news site when asked about the Block 9 field, for which Lebanon has issued an oil and gas exploration tender, drawing condemnation from Israel's defense minister last week.


