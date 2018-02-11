Israel defense official: Response to future violations will be more forceful

A senior official in Israel’s defense establishment on Sunday warned that Iran is determined to entrench itself in Syria and will continue trying to attack Israel. Israel's responses to these further violations will be even more forceful.



“As far as we are concerned, the event is over but the Iranians are determined to continue to establish themselves in Syria and the next incident is only a matter of time,” he said, warning that Israel does not rule out that that the Islamic Republic will continue to try to attack Israel.



“We do not know what the mission of the Iranian drone was, it is their most advanced drone and they did not expect our radar to detect its penetration into our territory,” the senior official stated. “Our aerial freedom will not be harmed. We will continue to destroy targets.”



