Israel urges UN employees to refrain from supporting Gaza Land Day rally

Israel's Ambassador the UN Danny Danon issued a statement Thursday asking UN employees to refrain from "planning, supporting or participating" in protest rallies scheduled to take place in Gaza on Friday, with threats of masses marching towards the Israel-Gaza border.



"While the Palestinians are attempting to present these demonstrations as acts of 'peaceful resistance,' Hamas has invested approximately 10 million USD into this confrontation campaign and will pay Gazans to participate,” Danon wrote in a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres and the United Nations Security Council.



