December 27 2017
|
Tevet, 9, 5778
|
Israeli Border Police prevent terror attack in Jerusalem

By
December 27, 2017 20:54




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israeli Border police officers and Jerusalem District checkpoint police arrested an 18-year-old Palestinian girl who attempted to enter Israel twice and was rejected.

After being sent back after the first time she attempted to cross into Israel again on Wednesday, the young woman attempted to enter Israel for the second time using the documents of her 7 year old sister.

She was arrested and questioned, revealing that she intended to carry out a terrorist attack in Jerusalem.

After attempting to resist the police officers she was subdued and placed under arrest.

A resident of Qatanna village, which is close to Har Adar, she is currently held in the Sharon Prison. 


