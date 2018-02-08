February 08 2018
|
Shevat, 23, 5778
|
Israeli Foreign Ministry: Avoid visiting the Maldives

By JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS
February 8, 2018 14:37




The Israeli Foreign Ministry cautioned Israelis not to visit the Maldives due to the current political crisis in the country.

Israelis in the Maldives are cautioned to be careful and avoid crowds and demonstrations. Israelis planning to visit the country are able to do so but are advised that there are no diplomatic ties between Israel and the Maldives, which makes providing assistance to Israelis in trouble very difficult.

The Maldives have been in crisis since last week, when the Supreme Court quashed convictions of nine opposition figures ranging from corruption to terrorism, including that former president Mohamed Nasheed, its first democratically elected leader.

Tension came to a head when the current government rejected the ruling, imposed a state of emergency for 15 days on Monday and then arrested the chief justice and another judge of the court.


