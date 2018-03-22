Israeli Privacy Protection Authority to investigate Facebook

The Israeli Privacy Protection Authority announced on Thursday it will investigate Facebook to determine if the company violated the privacy rights of Israeli users.



Under Israeli law, personal data can only be used for the purpose for which it is given and it is unlawful to use unless consent is given.



The world's largest social media network is facing growing government scrutiny in Europe and the United States after a whistleblower's allegations that London-based political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed user information to build profiles on American voters that were later used to help campaign for US President Donald Trump in 2016.



