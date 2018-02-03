Israeli Security Forces searching for killer of Rabbi Shevach

The IDF is in pursuit of Ahmed Jarar in southwest Jenin, Palestinian media reported on Saturday.

Jarar is suspected of being involved in the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach who was murdered near Havat Gilad in the West Bank on January 9.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli security forces are going from house to house using dogs to capture Jarar.



The IDF confirmed that a military operation was currently being carried out in Jenin, but declined to provide any more comments on the topic.