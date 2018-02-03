February 03 2018
|
Shevat, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Israeli Security Forces searching for killer of Rabbi Shevach

By
February 3, 2018 17:29




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF is in pursuit of Ahmed Jarar in southwest Jenin, Palestinian media reported on Saturday.


Jarar is suspected of being involved in the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach who was murdered near Havat Gilad in the West Bank on January 9. 


Palestinian media reported that Israeli security forces are going from house to house using dogs to capture Jarar. 

The IDF confirmed that a military operation was currently being carried out in Jenin, but declined to provide any more comments on the topic.   


Related Content

Breaking news
February 3, 2018
Russia kills more than 30 militants in Syria after plane downed

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 20
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 15 - 26
    Elat
    11 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut