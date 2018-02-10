February 10 2018
|
Shevat, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Israeli ambassador: Iran, rebels should withdraw from southern Syria

By REUTERS
February 10, 2018 11:28




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - Israel's ambassador to Russia said on Saturday Iranian-backed Hezbollah units and Shi'ite Muslim rebels should be immediately withdrawn from Syria's southern de-escalation zone, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

"We prefer to talk about the implementation of different agreements on the zones of de-escalation, in our case, in the south on the border with Israel," Interfax quoted Ambassador Harry Koren as saying.

"Specifically, any presence of Iranian units, Hezbollah and Shi'ite rebels should immediately be curtailed."

So far there has been no official response from Moscow.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 10, 2018
Netanyahu speaks with Putin and Tillerson, says Israel will defend itself

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 19 - 28
    Beer Sheva
    18 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 17 - 25
    Jerusalem
    16 - 23
    Haifa
  • 15 - 29
    Elat
    16 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut