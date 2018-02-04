February 04 2018
|
Shevat, 19, 5778
|
Israeli authorities knock down part of Bedouin school in West Bank

By REUTERS
February 4, 2018 19:05




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ABU NUWAR, West Bank - Israeli authorities on Sunday tore down two EU-funded classrooms that were part of a school for Bedouins in the West Bank because they said they were built illegally.

Palestinians condemned the move.

The two classrooms, which stood separately from the rest of the hilltop school, were demolished early in the morning by a work crew while Israeli security officers closed off the area, according to residents of the Palestinian village Abu Nuwar.

Tens of thousands of Bedouin, once nomads, live in villages across the desert region of southern Israel and in the West Bank.

It was the fifth time the school has been demolished since 2016, Palestinian officials said. Residents, with the help of non-government organizations and E.U. funding, reconstruct it each time.



