February 20 2018
|
Adar, 5, 5778
|
Israeli citizen abducted at gunpoint in Nigeria

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 20, 2018 13:45
An Israeli citizen was set free Monday after being abducted at gunpoint from the outskirts of Nigeria's capital Abuja, the Foreign Ministry released for publication.

According to the ministry, the abductee, a 62-year-old employee of an Israeli company operating in the city, was kidnapped amid a gunfight that claimed the life of his driver.

The man was released after a lengthy negotiation between the kidnappers and the CEO of the company, involving local authorities and the Israeli embassy.



