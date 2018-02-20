Israeli citizen abducted at gunpoint in Nigeria

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
An Israeli citizen was set free Monday after being abducted at gunpoint from the outskirts of Nigeria's capital Abuja, the Foreign Ministry released for publication.
According to the ministry, the abductee, a 62-year-old employee of an Israeli company operating in the city, was kidnapped amid a gunfight that claimed the life of his driver.
The man was released after a lengthy negotiation between the kidnappers and the CEO of the company, involving local authorities and the Israeli embassy.