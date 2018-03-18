March 18 2018
Israeli mistakenly drives into West Bank town, is injured in car accident

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 18, 2018 18:30
An Israeli citizen mistakenly entered the Palestinian town of Hussan near Bethlehem on Sunday and got into a car accident with a Palestinian pedestrian, according to the IDF Spokesperson's unit.

As a result of the accident, the driver suffered a head injury, United Hatzalah emergency medical services stated.

Israeli media outlets reported the Israeli was injured by Palestinian rock throwing, but the IDF stated they had no knowledge of any such incident.

The IDF evacuated the Israeli driver to a local hospital.

Adam Rasgon contributed to this report.


