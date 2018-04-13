April 13 2018
|
Nisan, 28, 5778
|
Israeli forces wound 30 more Palestinians in Gaza-Israel border protests

By REUTERS
April 13, 2018 15:31
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



GAZA BORDER - Israeli troops shot and wounded 30 Palestinians during a large protest on the Gaza-Israel border on Friday in which demonstrators hurled stones and burning tires near the frontier fence, Palestinian medics said.



Some in the Gaza crowd threw firebombs and an explosive device, according to the Israeli military.



Thousands of Palestinians arrived at tented camps near the frontier as a protest dubbed “The Great March of Return” - evoking a longtime call for refugees to regain ancestral homes in what is now Israel - moved into its third week.



Israeli troops have shot dead 30 Gaza Palestinians and wounded hundreds since the protests began, drawing international criticism of the lethal tactics used against them.



An Israeli military spokesman said troops were being confronted by rioters and "responding with riot dispersal means while also firing in accordance with the rules of engagement."

According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza 112 individuals have been injured near Khan Younis, including 10 medical personnel

Jpost staff contributed to this report.


