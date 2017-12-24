Israeli government increases disabled support budget by 1.45 billion nis

“This government is doing massive economic and social things,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday as the government increased the budget ear-marked to aid disabled persons by 1.45 billion nis as agreed upon in previous discussions with disabled rights groups.



“We [now] come forth with a huge increase [of the budget] that did not happen for decades,” said the prime minister.



The decision still needs to be confirmed by the Knesset, however it enables social security services to increase their payments as of January 2018.



The approval of the entire new budget aiming to support the disabled community will be brought in front of the government to be discussed and approved in January as part of the 2019 budget approval process.

